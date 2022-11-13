Nwam LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 930,833 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

