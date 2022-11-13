Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
NSL stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.13.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
