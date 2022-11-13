Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

NSL stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

