Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NIM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

