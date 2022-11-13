Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NIM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
