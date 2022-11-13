Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NQP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. 54,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.62.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
