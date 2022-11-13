Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NQP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. 54,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $117,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $531,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,098.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 29,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

