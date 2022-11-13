Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NUO opened at $12.16 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

