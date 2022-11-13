Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE NUO opened at $12.16 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
