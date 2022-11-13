Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

