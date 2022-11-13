Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.31.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
