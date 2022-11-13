Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NRK stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 42,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $420,846.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

