Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 127.3% in October

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
JLS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
