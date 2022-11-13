Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 127.3% in October

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

JLS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 251,100.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.