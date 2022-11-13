Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NID opened at $12.55 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth $467,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

