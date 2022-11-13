Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NID opened at $12.55 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
