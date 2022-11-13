Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NID opened at $12.55 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.