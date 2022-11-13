Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
JFR stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
