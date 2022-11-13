Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JFR stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

