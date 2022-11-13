Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

