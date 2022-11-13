Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NEA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

