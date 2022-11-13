Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $384,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.