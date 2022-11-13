Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.34. 12,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,039. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 27.21%. Analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Novozymes A/S

Several research firms recently commented on NVZMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.