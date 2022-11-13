Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

NVO traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. The company has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

