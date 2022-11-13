Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$152.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.00 million.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

About Nova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

