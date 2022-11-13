Nomura Upgrades Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to “Buy”

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

