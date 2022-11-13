Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

