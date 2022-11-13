Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to €5.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.30 ($5.30) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.02.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.