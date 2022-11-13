NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $199.05. 459,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NICE by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

