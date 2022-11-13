NFT Price Tops $0.0167 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. NFT has a market cap of $616,457.00 and $1,631.02 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246980 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01724619 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $96.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.