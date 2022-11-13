NFT Market Cap Hits $597,743.54 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $597,743.54 and approximately $4.95 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,389.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021581 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00245845 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003783 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01667876 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,625.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

