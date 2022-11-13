Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $9.17 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

