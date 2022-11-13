Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $9.17 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.10.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
