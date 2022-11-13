Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.29 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.