NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.10.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
