Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $453.59 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Neo has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $6.43 or 0.00038650 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $453.59 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
