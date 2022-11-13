Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $804.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.94.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

