Needham & Company LLC Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $15.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

NYSE:LAW opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CS Disco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

