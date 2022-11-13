Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Telos has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Telos by 433.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 662,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telos by 32.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

