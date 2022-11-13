Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.
Telos Stock Up 28.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Telos has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
