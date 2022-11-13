Needham & Company LLC Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $52.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.