Needham & Company LLC Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $52.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.23.
NuVasive Price Performance
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
