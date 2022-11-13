Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $630.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $597.80.

NYSE FICO opened at $607.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.26. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.15.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

