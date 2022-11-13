National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65 – $0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 – $2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in National Vision by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Vision by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

