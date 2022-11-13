National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65 – $0.77 EPS.

National Vision Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

