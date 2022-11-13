National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NFG remained flat at $65.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 399,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,291. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

