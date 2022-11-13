National Bankshares Raises European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.45

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$3.30 to C$3.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ERE.UN opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.66. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.06.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

