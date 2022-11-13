National Bank Financial Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$7.75

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

