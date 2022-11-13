MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 690,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,638. The firm has a market cap of $561.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.30%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

