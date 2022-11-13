MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of TXN traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,980. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

