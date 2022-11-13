MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 22,980,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,844,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

