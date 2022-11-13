MTM Investment Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares comprises about 1.8% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,908. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

