MTM Investment Management LLC Has $194,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1,036.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,512,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. 573,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,308. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

