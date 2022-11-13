MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

