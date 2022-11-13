Morgan Stanley Trims Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price to $20.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

