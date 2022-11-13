Morgan Stanley Raises Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $17.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

