Morgan Stanley Raises AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 2,750

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AVEVA Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Investec downgraded AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,717.50.

AVEVF stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

