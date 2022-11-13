Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.
ProKidney Stock Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ PROK opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About ProKidney
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
