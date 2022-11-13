Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.36 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $161.32 million and $7.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00078637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00062887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024098 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,888,188 coins and its circulating supply is 452,089,848 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

