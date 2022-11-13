Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monterey Bio Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $194,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

