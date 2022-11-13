Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 152.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

